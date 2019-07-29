SimplySiti eyes listing status on Bursa Malaysia

Founder Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin said the company plans to introduce 70 of its products in the Indonesian market. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — SimplySiti Sdn Bhd is eyeing opportunities to be listed on Bursa Malaysia to support its aspiration to be a global brand.

Group chief executive officer Azuddin Abdul Rahman said the company is about to achieve close to RM60 million in sales next year.

“We are open to that (listing) option.

“It’s our target and we are working towards it,” he said after the announcement of a collaboration between Shopee, SimplySiti and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd here today.

He said the company will enter the Indonesian market next month and aims to be a global player beyond 2020.

Founder Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin, Malaysia’s number one singer, said the company plans to introduce 70 of its products in the 271 million-strong market.

“Since I launched SimplySiti I had set a target to enter the Indonesian market. With its population, there is a huge potential for me to tap the fan market,” she said.

Besides online platforms, SimplySiti will be also sold at Watsons and Transmart.

Since 2017, it has generated 42 per cent of its sales through e-commerce platforms such as Shopee.

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said 70 per cent of its products cater to females, with beauty products dominating.

“Our beauty segment is very strong. This is the reason we are working with brands such as SimplySiti,” Ho said.

He said there is a total of 30 million and 80 million users on Shopee Malaysia and Indonesia respectively.

With the collaboration, SimplySiti fans will have direct access to meet-and-greet sessions with Siti Nurhaliza, her mini-concerts, and attractive product deals.

A SimplySiti Shopee Super Brand promotion will be held from August 2 to 7, with the Shopee x SimplySiti Mini Concert taking place on September 14 and the Afternoon Tea with Siti Nurhaliza event, in collaboration with CIMB Islamic Bank, on September 18. — Bernama