KNM Group’s shares most actively traded on Bursa Malaysia on contract win

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 ― KNM Group Bhd was the most actively traded counter on Bursa Malaysia this morning, with the share price jumping 6.67 per cent, after the company won a new RM36.14 million contract in Egypt.

At 10.20am, KNM's share rose two sen to 32 sen with 144.19 million shares changing hands.

Its warrant was also among the most actively traded counters, gaining one sen to 14 sen with 23.18 million shares traded.

Yesterday, KNM said in its filing with Bursa Malaysia that its Italian unit, FBM Hudson Italiana S.p.A (FBMHI), had won the RM36.14 million contract from Technip Italy S.p.A to design, detailed engineering, fabrication and supply of air cooler heat exchangers via a purchase order (PO).

It said the PO was part of the expansion and modernisation projects of the Middle East Oil Refinery located at Alexandria, Egypt, as managed by the Middle East Refining Ltd.

The design and supply duration of the PO is for a period not exceeding 14 months from its date. ― Bernama