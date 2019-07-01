Dominic Silva is the new MIDF Amanah Investment Bank CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF) has appointed Datuk Dominic Silva as the chief executive officer (CEO) of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd with effect from today.

In its statement, MIDF said prior to his appointment, Dominic was the MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd deputy CEO.

Before joining MIDF Amanah Investment Bank, he was previously the head of investments at Khazanah Nasional Bhd and an executive director for nine years, it said.

Prior to that, Dominic spent 18 years working for international banking institutions including in Singapore, Amsterdam (the Netherlands) and Hong Kong.

He also used to serve on the boards of Astro Holdings Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), various banks and companies in the CIMB Group, the Infrastructure Development Finance Co Ltd of India and several other notable organisations.

In connection with Dominic’s appointment, the MIDF Amanah Investment also announced the appointment of Ahmad Gazzara Czillich, formerly with Danajamin Nasional Bhd, as its co-head of debt markets.

According to the statement, another senior investment banker with wide corporate finance experience was expected to join the corporate finance team next month. — Bernama