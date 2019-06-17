Negri Sembilan govt seeks AEON’s assistance to promote state’s SME products

SEREMBAN, June 17 — The Negri Sembilan government has begun discussion with retail group AEON to promote products of the state’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through the latter’s supermarkets nationwide.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said for a start, a kiosk had been set up at the AEON Mall Nilai supermarket two months ago to showcase SME products of Negri Sembilan.

“The idea (of using supermarkets for promotion) was sparked following my visit earlier this year to the AEON Mall Nilai supermarket with state secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik dan Nilai Municipal Council (MPN) secretary Marhizah Abdul Razak. We noticed there was a section dedicated for local food products but there was no product from Negri Sembilan.

“So I made a suggestion that a kiosk be set up at the supermarket featuring products of Negri Sembilan SMEs for the purpose of marketing and promotion. I am grateful to the supermarket’s management for agreeing to the idea,” he told reporters here today.

The state’s SME products initially showcased at the kiosk, comprising cookies (kuih-muih), serunding and chips, have been well received by the public.

Since the Negri Sembilan SME kiosk was established, there had been feedback on how to further promote SMEs from the state at the retail chain, Aminuddin said.

“In that regard, I suggest that SME business owners in the state discuss with MPN and the AEON management on marketing and promoting their products at the supermarket. If the response is good, we hope to see Negri Sembilan’s SME products marketed at all AEON supermarkets in the country,” he said.

He also noted that while local products had caught on among consumers in the country, many local SMEs might still lack the knowledge on how to market their products. — Bernama