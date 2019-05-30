Alibaba Cloud unveils China Gateway programme to help SMEs enter China market

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Malaysia general manager Kenny Tan said the programme helps educate SMEs on how to do business in China. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 30 — Alibaba Cloud today launched its China Gateway Programme to assist small medium enterprises (SMEs) enter the Chinese market.

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Malaysia general manager Kenny Tan said the programme gives SMEs the necessary push, as they are provided with assistance on how to do business in China.

“There has been an increase in demand on how to enter the Chinese market from the SMEs. With this, we will provide consultations, information on regulations, as well as the infrastructure needed.

“We do not want them to enter and face trouble in coping with the demands later on,” he told a group interview on the sidelines of the Alibaba Cloud Summit in Singapore today.

As for its cloud services, Kenny said currently, Malaysians are only servicing the local market, and the level of understanding to go digital is increasing.

“The SMEs do understand and they are transitioning. The data that we collect shows an increase in adoption and we will continue to service the Malaysian market,” he added.

Alibaba Cloud is expected to hold its next summit in Malaysia in the second half of this year.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International president Selina Yuan said the company had showcased its commitment to building a more inclusive platform in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

“Together with our partners, we are confident of helping local businesses of all sizes and backgrounds to grow in the region,” she said.

Alibaba Cloud now has 56 availability zones across 19 economic centres globally, with coverage extending across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and the US. — Bernama