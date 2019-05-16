Faber-Castell sees 20pc revenue from gift segment

Screengrab of the Faber-Castell internet portal at www.faber-castell.com.my.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — AW Faber-Castell Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Faber-Castell Malaysia) has projected its corporate gift services business to contribute at least 20 per cent to its domestic revenue in the coming years.

Managing director Andrew Woon said the company recently expanded its corporate gift services division to penetrate the business-to-business (B-to-B) market segment, apart from the existing business-to-consumer (B-to-C) segment.

With its growing division, Faber-Castell Malaysia offers end-to-end corporate stationery gifts supply, which includes customised packaging and logo print or silkscreen on the stationery products.

“A dedicated team under the corporate gift services division has started reaching out to corporate customers and the response has been really positive with its growing customer base.

“The expansion of Faber-Castell Malaysia stationery business into the B-to-B market place is a leap forward that will drive exponential growth for the company,” said Woon in a statement. — Bernama