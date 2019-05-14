Loob Holdings to hire 1,500 workers within next two years

Loob Holding Sdn Bhd CEO Bryan Loo (centre) said the move is also in line with the company’s objective of creating more job opportunities for Malaysians. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Loob Holding Sdn Bhd will hire up to 1,500 more workers within the next two years as it embarks on an aggressive expansion programme for its brands nationwide.

Its chief executive officer Bryan Loo said the new hirings are to cater to the needs, among others its flagship brand Tealive, which is set to add 250 outlets over the next two years, bringing the total to 500 outlets in Malaysia by mid-2021.

“This means for Tealive alone, we will need over 1,200 workers given an average of five workers per outlet,” he said in a statement today.

Loo said the move is also in line with the company’s objective of creating more job opportunities for Malaysians.

On top of that, he said Loob is also collaborating with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) to place UiTM graduates at Tealive outlets for hands-on experience in managing stores.

“In conjunction with this, Tealive has also signed a collaborative pact with Petronas to open 300 Tealive stores within Petronas Kedai Mesra in three years.

“The company has also signed a collaborative agreement with Arau Community College in Perlis to provide apprenticeship for its students enrolled in Food Processing and Quality Control certificate programme,” he said.

Loo said the first batch of the students have already been deployed at selected Tealive outlets while the next batch of 60 will come on board in December 2019. — Bernama