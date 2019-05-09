HSR project developer issues new tender for consultant

Models of high speed trains are seen during the China High Speed Railway on Fast Track exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 13, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The developers of the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project (HSR) have issued a tender for a commercial advisory consultant (CAC) for its project review exercise.

MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd said the appointed consultant must develop a new business model to produce the optimal project life cycle cost, develop updated ridership forecasts, and update the benefits assessment the project will bring to Malaysia.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nur Ismail Mohamed Kamal said the tender is the second in relation to the project review exercise.

“The first tender to appoint the Technical Advisory Consultant (TAC) was launched in April 2019, and has received encouraging interest and support from the market,” he said in a statement.

He added the TAC tender is still ongoing and is expected to be completed by Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The CAC tender that MyHSR Corp is launching now, looks to address the commercial aspects of the project.

“With the appointments of both the TAC and the CAC, a comprehensive project review exercise will be completed, and a report will then be prepared and submitted to the Government, prior to the end of the suspension period in May 2020,” said Nur Ismail.

He encouraged all firms with relevant experience to participate in the tender, as the findings of this review will help MyHSR chart the right course for the project.

On September 8 last year, the governments of Malaysia and Singapore agreed to suspend the HSR project until May 31 next year. Following this the Malaysian government has been reviewing the project in order to identify cost reduction options.

This includes the review and optimisation of its alignment, station locations, and business model.