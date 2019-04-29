Minister: Malaysia eyeing RM10b worth of potential investments from Dubai Expo 2020

Malaysia will be looking to secure 1,000 business leads and achieve 20 partnership agreements during the six-month long expo, Yeo said. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department

PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — Malaysia aims to achieve RM10 billion worth of potential investments and businesses from Dubai Expo 2020, said Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

She said Malaysia had targeted to secure 1,000 business leads and achieve 20 partnership agreements during the six-month long expo.

“The RM10 billion potential investments would be the result of strategic alliances in business leads and signing of mutual agreements,” she told a press conference here today. Also present was United Arab Emirates Deputy Head of Mission to Malaysia, Nailofer Al Bastaki.

On the potential investments, Yeo said it would depend on private sector participation in the six clusters but definitely clean energy and green industry would be one of the biggest focus.

The six clusters are sustainable agricultural and primary commodities; energy, science, technology and innovation and environment; cultural and tourism; e-commerce and information and communications technology, trade and industry 4.0; and education, women and youth.

“We have over 200 slots for local companies from both the public and private sectors to showcase their wares and solutions to the world via the Dubai Expo 2020,” Yeo said.

She said about RM60 million would be spent to participate in the expo with the cost mostly sponsored by the private sector.

“Dubai Expo 2020 would be the largest platform for Malaysia to share its vision, aspirations, culture and heritage to the world,” she added.

Yeo also called for Malaysian companies to participate in the open tender for the design and concept of the Malaysia Pavilion in the expo.

She said the pavilion will launch its brand campaign “Butterfly Effect” soon, adding that this represented Malaysia as a small country but able to cause large effects in the world.

“We also hope our local talents could use their creativity to design the pavilion to make Malaysia shine in the expo which will be attended by 190 countries,” she added.

At the event, Yeo also received the first cash sponsorship pledge of RM250,000 from Helios Photovoltaic Sdn Bhd, a successful Malaysian company which specialises in the provision of clean energy solutions both locally and in Southeast Asia.

The six-month long Dubai Expo 2020 will held from Oct 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 in Dubai. Themed “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, the event is expected to attract 25 million visitors. — Bernama