Southern Thailand wants to improve trade cooperation with Malaysia

The town of Betong in southern Thailand situated in the southern growth triangle of Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani. Thailand Consul-General to Kota Baru Mongkol Sinsomboon said April 10, 2019 that Malaysia and Thailand should establish closer cooperation in the south, especially in commerce. — Picture via Instagram/skyeyeoh

KOTA BARU, April 10 — Southern Thailand wants the cooperation between its traders and their Malaysian counterparts to be strengthened in order to generate better economic growth for both sides.

Thailand Consul-General to Kota Bharu, Mongkol Sinsomboon, said the countries should establish closer cooperation, especially in commerce.

“Trade and investment are key components of the southern Thai and Malaysian economies. The two countries should maximise economic advantages offered by their geographical, cultural and historical proximities.

“We also welcome Malay traders entering the market in Thailand to sell what they have,” he told a press conference to announce the upcoming Southern Border Trade Fair here today.

Also present were Kelantan Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Yap Heng Or and Malay Chamber of Commerce Kelantan Chapter president Mohd Ali Amin Ab Latif.

Yap, meanwhile, said the three-day Southern Border Trade Fair would be held starting April 26 at Maharaj Stadium, Sungai Kolok, Narathiwat, to give the opportunity for traders from both countries to improve trade cooperation.

“Thai products, including halal food and clothing, will be on sale throughout the three-day event. Traders from Malaysia and Thailand will open some 100 booths there,” he added. — Bernama