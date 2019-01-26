Malaysia Halal Expo 2019 a roaring success with RM135m in sales

Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks to reporters during a press conference in Cyberjaya October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The three-day Malaysia Halal Expo 2019 (MHE 2019) ended today on a high note after achieving RM135 million in sales, more than double of the RM50 million sales target.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said this was achieved through 223 business matching sessions.

“When we planned this event, we only anticipated 10,000 visitors and sales exceeding RM50 million. We were surprised that we managed to achieve almost triple of the sales target.

“This is an indicator that people now realise the size of the (global) halal market. With this success, we can look into exploring more markets,” he told reporters at the expo here today.

Mohd Redzuan said this event would not be a one-off and the ministry was looking forward to next year’s edition of the Halal Expo, and also the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

“Additionally, if we get the green light, we will look into exploring non-traditional markets such as Eastern Europe or the western part of Russia,” he said.

Among the deals achieved during the expo was the signing of a memorandum of agreement between Japan’s Nanyang Trading Inc with two local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for a long-term agreement to supply halal products for the Japanese market.

MHE 2019 featured 300 exhibition booths and recorded more than 10,184 visitors.

The event provided a unique opportunity for Malaysian SMEs to showcase their halal products and services for the Japanese market, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic games. — Bernama