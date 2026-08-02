SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — The Selangor Department of Veterinary Services (JPV Selangor) has launched a criminal investigation after a video showing a group of individuals restraining and dragging a dog by its neck went viral, culminating in the animal’s death.

According to the department, multiple complaints were lodged through the MyAnimalWelfare system at around 9.25pm on 30 July 2026 after the video began circulating online. The footage shows a woman pleading with several men to release the dog as they forcibly restrained it.

Initial findings revealed that the incident occurred the night before, at approximately 10.50pm on 29 July, during a joint stray‑dog capture operation conducted by the Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) together with residents of Taman Teluk Gedung Indah, Port Klang. The operation was part of the local authority’s efforts to control the rising stray population.

On 31 July, at about 11am, JPV Selangor’s Animal Welfare Team received the carcass of a male dog — believed to be the same animal seen in the video — along with an orange icebox from a local woman who surrendered the remains. A police report was subsequently filed under Pandamaran/008805/26.

Investigators have since called in both suspects and witnesses on 1 August to record statements under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The case is being investigated under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which carries penalties of RM20,000 to RM100,000, up to three years’ imprisonment, or both.

JPV Selangor said it is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation without prejudicing any party.