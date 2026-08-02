KUALA BERANG, Aug 2 — A 51-year-old man who went missing after rescuing his eight-year-old great-nephew from Sungai Pulau Kudat here was found drowned this afternoon.

Hulu Terengganu police chief Supt Sharudin Abdul Wahab said firefighters recovered the body of Harun Ibrahim from the riverbank at about 7.30 pm, about 100 metres from the spot where he was reported missing.

“The victim was eventually found on the riverbank by the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Rescue Team after the water level dropped during the search and rescue operation.

“The victim’s body has been taken to Hulu Terengganu Hospital for further procedures. Police advise the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution when visiting water recreation areas, given the recent spell of unpredictable weather,” he said.

In the incident at about 10.15 am, Harun, a former Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) employee who had kidney disease, was reported to have rescued his great-nephew after the boy was swept away by the current while swimming in the river. — Bernama