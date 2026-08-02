KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Police are tracking down a foreign man suspected of molesting an 11-year-old girl at a business premises in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, on Wednesday (July 29).

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said they received a report from the Kampung Baru Subang police station regarding the incident.

“We are working to trace and arrest the suspect. The case has been classified under Section 14 (A) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,” he said in a statement today.

He urged those with information regarding the case to contact the investigation officer, Insp Muhammad Amirul Amin Shukor, at 013-6695290 or the nearest police station.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing two young girls being approached by a man at a retail store, before the man allegedly committed an indecent act against one of the girls.

The man’s actions sparked outrage among netizens, who called on the authorities to take appropriate action against the perpetrator. — Bernama