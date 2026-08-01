KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Barisan Nasional has taken early leads in Repah, Seremban Jaya, and Rahang. Pakatan Harapan is in front in Bahau, Bukit Kepayang, and Mambau.

The polls have officially closed across Negeri Sembilan. After two weeks of intense campaigning, voters have cast their ballots for all 36 state seats, leaving the state on a knife-edge as the race to form the next government begins.

From the high-profile battle in Linggi to the traditional strongholds of Umno, the focus now shifts from the polling booths to the counting centres.

This election marks a volatile departure from the 2023 landscape. The unity government banner that saw Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) sweep 31 seats three years ago has vanished, replaced by a fragmented and fierce contest. With BN and PH now facing off as opponents, and Bersatu striking out on its own, a record 103 candidates have vied for power in a series of chaotic multi-cornered fights.

Beyond the state, the results will serve as a critical litmus test for the national political climate. Following the Johor election last month, all eyes are on Negeri Sembilan for signs of shifting voter sentiment and the viability of new electoral pacts.

As the first results trickle in, the state’s unique political identity and its bread-and-butter grievances will determine whether traditional loyalties hold or if a new order is emerging ahead of the next general election.

MORE TO COME