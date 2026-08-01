SEREMBAN, Aug 1— As of 2 pm, 51.58 per cent, or 443,461 of the 859,760 registered voters, had cast their ballots in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

Based on a Facebook post by the Election Commission (EC), the Seri Menanti state constituency recorded the highest voter turnout so far at 57.6 per cent, followed closely by Senaling at 57.2 per cent and Kota at 56.9 per cent.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Lobak constituency registered the lowest turnout at approximately 44.6 per cent.

For context, the voter turnout during the same period in the 15th state election stood at 48.82 per cent, or 409,198 out of 838,200 voters.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama