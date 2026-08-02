KUALA PILAH, Aug 2 — Negeri Sembilan will install its new menteri besar this morning, with the swearing‑in ceremony scheduled to take place at the Balairung Seri, Istana Besar Seri Menanti at 10.15am, according to a media notice shared via WhatsApp.

Sinar Harian reported receiving the invitation, though the identity of the incoming Menteri Besar has not yet been disclosed. Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he submitted three names to the Yang di‑Pertuan Besar during an audience at Istana Hinggap last night, stressing that the choice rests entirely with the ruler.

“I have submitted three names… it is Tuanku’s absolute prerogative to choose one of them,” he told reporters, declining to reveal the candidates.

The swearing‑in follows the outcome of the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, where BN won 18 seats, Pakatan Harapan (PH) secured 11, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) took seven.

The ceremony will formally mark the start of a new state administration as coalition leaders move to consolidate governance after the polls.