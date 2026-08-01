JAKARTA, Aug 1 — Indonesia’s Customs and Excise authorities have tightened baggage screening for all flight crew members at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport following the arrest of a Malaysian pilot over an alleged attempt to smuggle ecstasy into the country.

Soekarno-Hatta Main Customs and Excise Office Head Hengky Tomuan Parlindungan Aritonang said the stricter measures include more frequent random inspections of pilots and cabin crew from both international and domestic airlines, while the dedicated crew lane at the airport would remain in place.

“Providing a dedicated crew lane is indeed our obligation. But following this incident, we will carry out random checks, for example by conducting stricter inspections on pilots and flight crew,” he said on Saturday, according to Antara news agency.

Hengky said the case had prompted a review of aviation security procedures at Indonesia’s busiest airport, but stressed that the enhanced measures would focus on baggage screening rather than drug testing.

Indonesian authorities announced at a press conference here on Friday that the 39-year-old pilot was arrested on July 29 after allegedly attempting to smuggle about 25 kilogrammes of ecstasy, valued at around Rp60 billion (approximately RM13.51 million), into the country.

Authorities also alleged that the suspect tested positive for MDMA, methamphetamine and cocaine, and had previously smuggled narcotics into Indonesia.

The suspect allegedly exploited the dedicated crew baggage handling system by concealing the drugs beneath clothing in a suitcase bearing a crew claim tag.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect had been promised RM50,000 (about Rp220 million) for the smuggling operation, while authorities continue to pursue the alleged mastermind behind the syndicate. — Bernama