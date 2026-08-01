SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) will form the new Negeri Sembilan government after securing a two-thirds majority in today’s state election, based on unofficial results.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the unofficial results showed BN had won 18 seats while PN secured seven, giving the two coalitions a combined majority to form the state administration.

“We will have follow-up discussions between the two coalitions on the formation of the new state government based on the results announced,” he told a press conference at Wisma Umno Negeri Sembilan here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the new state government will be built on an understanding between BN and PN, while upholding the mandate given by the people.

He said the mandate came with a major responsibility to establish a stable and credible administration, while working to improve the well-being of the people and the state.

“We humbly accept this mandate with gratitude and a sense of responsibility. The people’s trust is not a reason for us to become complacent or arrogant.

“Our task begins tonight. Insya-Allah, every pledge we made in our manifesto will be fulfilled for the benefit of the people and the state as a whole,” he said.

Also present were BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, Wawasan president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

When asked about the inevitable audience with the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Ahmad Zahid said it would be sought as soon as possible.

Thirty-six state legislative assembly seats were contested in the state polls, involving 103 candidates.

A total of 859,760 registered voters, including 7,391 postal voters, were eligible to vote today, with the voter turnout recorded by the Election Commission (EC) as of 4 pm today being 65.38 per cent or 562,133 voters.

In the 2023 state election, PH won 17 seats, followed by BN (14) and PN (five). — Bernama