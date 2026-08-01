SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — Voter turnout in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election reached 65.38 per cent, with 562,133 of the 859,760 registered voters having cast their ballots as of 4 pm.

The Election Commission (EC), in a Facebook post, reported that the Kota state constituency recorded the highest turnout so far at 72.1 per cent, closely followed by Seri Menanti and Labu at 70.9 per cent each.

Meanwhile, the Lobak, Bahau and Lukut constituencies recorded the lowest turnouts, each hovering around 59 per cent.

By comparison, turnout during the same period in the previous state election stood at 61.89 per cent, or 518,737 out of 838,200 voters.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama