KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah advanced to the Taipei Open final today after defeating American duo Francesca Corbett and Jennie Gai in straight games.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the world No 5 Malaysians won 21‑15, 21‑17 in 35 minutes at the Taipei Arena in Taiwan.

The victory marked their third successive win over the American pair, underscoring their dominance in the head‑to‑head record.

Pearly‑Thinaah will face Japan’s Sumire Nakade and Miyu Takahashi in tomorrow’s final.

A win would make them the first Malaysian women’s doubles pair to capture the Taipei Open title since the tournament began 46 years ago.

Although the Taipei Open is a World Tour Super 300 event with several top pairs absent, lifting the trophy would provide a significant boost for the Malaysians.

The duo have struggled to regain rhythm since Pearly’s injury in May sidelined her for two months.

This season they have reached four semi‑finals in 10 tournaments but only one final — the Indonesia Masters in January — where they claimed their sole title of the year.

Malaysia’s new men’s doubles combination Aaron Chia and Aaron Tai are scheduled to play their semi‑final against home pair Chen Cheng Kuan and Liu Kuang Heng later today.