GLASGOW, Aug 1 — National track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang failed to advance beyond the quarter-final stage of the 2026 Commonwealth Games men’s sprint event at Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome here today.

Mohd Azizulhasni, who placed ninth in the qualifying round with a time of 9.715 seconds (s), lost to Australian Leigh Hoffman in both quarter-final races.

The Malaysian had beat England’s Joseph Truman earlier in the 1/8 round to enter the quarterfinals, while Malaysian cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom lost to Daniel James Barber of Australia, after finishing 10th in the qualifiers with a time of 9.805 s.

Hoffman was the fastest in the qualifiers, setting a new Games record time of 9.361s.

Mohd Azizulhasni had won his first Commonwealth Games gold medal yesterday in the men’s keirin event, raising Malaysia’s gold medal tally to seven for this edition. — Bernama