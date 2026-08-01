TAIPEI, Aug 1 — Malaysia will have two badminton pairs chasing Yonex Taipei Open titles tomorrow after men’s doubles combination Aaron Chia-Aaron Tai joined women’s duo Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah in the final.

The newly formed Chia-Tai partnership continued their impressive turnaround in Taiwan with a thrilling 24-26, 21-19, 21-16 victory over Taiwan’s world No. 78 Chen Cheng Kuan-Liu Kuang Heng in the semi-finals.

It was a remarkable recovery for the Malaysians, who had endured a disappointing start to their partnership when they crashed out in the opening round of the China Open last week.

But the pair quickly found their footing in Taiwan, producing stronger performances round after round to reach the title decider in only their second tournament together.

Chia-Tai will now await their final opponents, with Japan’s world No. 64 Hiroki Okamura-Kyohei Yamashita set to face Indonesia’s world No. 78 Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin in the other semi-final.

Their run has given Malaysia a double shot at glory in Taipei, with Pearly-Thinaah already securing their place in the women’s doubles final.