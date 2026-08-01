SHAH ALAM, Aug 1 — Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin has voiced deep concern over continuing cases of cruelty towards pets and stray animals, particularly dogs and cats, which have recently gone viral.

As Royal Patron of the Stray Free Selangor initiative under SPCA Selangor, Her Highness said acts of abuse, injury or killing not only contravene the law but also reflect society’s failure to uphold compassion and humanity.

She stressed that no cruelty will be tolerated, regardless of the perpetrator’s position, race or religion, and emphasised that the principle applies equally to individuals, organisations, companies and government agencies.

Her Highness said offenders must be investigated thoroughly and face appropriate legal action, including if the acts are committed by enforcement officers. Public trust in institutions, she added, depends on professional, compassionate conduct rather than unnecessary force.

She urged authorities and the public to strengthen cooperation, embed compassion in animal management policies, promote humane rescue and protection, and instil awareness that every act of kindness matters. Education and community involvement, she said, are vital to nurturing respect for animals from a young age.

Her Highness reiterated calls for tougher penalties under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and consistent enforcement against offenders.

“Compassion is not a sign of weakness. The ability to protect the most vulnerable is the true measure of strength, maturity and civilisation,” she reminded.