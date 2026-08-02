KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Negeri Sembilan woke up to a transformed political landscape this morning after voters decisively handed control of the state to a Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance.

The results from yesterday’s polls have sent shockwaves through the political establishment, with the new coalition securing 25 of the 36 state seats.

The outcome effectively toppled the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration and unseated two of the coalition’s most powerful figures: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Unofficial data from the Election Commission (EC) indicated that BN emerged as the largest bloc with 18 seats, while PN took seven. PH was left with just 11 seats, falling well short of the 19-seat majority required to retain power.

The election dealt PH its most bruising blow since it first took the state in 2018. The fall of Loke and Aminuddin stood out as the night's most significant giant-killing acts. Loke, who had represented Chennah since 2013, lost his seat by a slim margin of 491 votes.

Aminuddin, meanwhile, saw his gamble to contest the BN stronghold of Linggi backfire, losing by 1,668 votes after vacating his long-held safe seat in Sikamat.

According to Professor Datuk Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya’s Academy of Malay Studies, the results signal a systemic crisis for PH rather than a mere loss of individuals.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke speaks at the Pakatan Harapan Dinner in conjunction with the Negeri Sembilan State Election campaign in Seremban on July 19, 2026. — Bernama pic

“PH did not just lose ordinary candidates. It lost its secretary-general and its menteri besar candidate,” he said.

“In my view, this suggests that personal reputation, ministerial positions and governing records were no longer enough when faced with a broader political wave, strong party machinery and a united opposition.”

Awang Azman noted that the outcome suggests voters were responding to a broader shift in political sentiment. He described Loke’s defeat as a watershed moment, given that Chennah was previously considered a DAP fortress.

“The election results give a signal that mixed and non-Malay-majority constituencies could no longer be regarded as automatic strongholds for DAP.

“The outcome may have reflected a combination of lower turnout among PH supporters, some swing votes returning to BN, and more consolidated Malay support for the BN-PN alliance,” Awang Azman said.

While Loke remains the MP for Seremban and the federal transport minister, analysts believe the loss will force DAP to fundamentally overhaul its grassroots strategy and its engagement with rural Malay voters.

Aminuddin’s defeat carries equally heavy implications. By contesting Linggi, a seat that has never slipped from BN’s grasp, the caretaker MB took a risk that ultimately left PH without its primary leadership candidate in the state.

“The result could trigger a reshuffle of PKR’s state leadership and the search for a new leader with strong local roots, cross-community appeal and the ability to rebuild the party beyond Seremban,” Awang Azman added.

Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi follows the latest developments of the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election alongside BN secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki at the BN Command Centre in Wisma Umno Negeri Sembilan, Seremban on August 1, 2026. — Bernama pic

Azmi Hassan, a senior fellow at Akademi Nusantara, credited the BN-PN victory to a potent mobilisation of the Malay electorate. He noted that turnout in Malay-majority constituencies was significantly higher than in the 2023 state polls.

“I think many Malays felt threatened during the campaign, and a number of issues resonated strongly with them,” he said.

“Although the Adat Perpatih was not explicitly raised as a campaign issue, I believe it remained at the back of many Malay voters’ minds. That, in my view, is one of the reasons BN and PN performed so well.”

Azmi labelled Aminuddin’s move to Linggi a strategic error, noting that the seat’s deep-rooted BN support was too entrenched to be overcome.

A similar pattern played out in Chennah, where a high Malay turnout tipped the scales in BN’s favour. While engagement in Chinese-majority seats rose compared to 2023, it failed to match the momentum seen in Malay heartlands.

Awang Azman said that the BN-PN cooperation successfully consolidated a Malay vote that was previously split between Umno and PAS. However, he cautioned that the alliance must now prove it can govern as a stable, long-term ideological union.

“The election suggested Negeri Sembilan politics had shifted from being driven primarily by personalities to being shaped more by political momentum, party organisation and coalition strength.

“Loke’s national profile was not enough to save Chennah, while Aminuddin’s eight years as menteri besar could not overcome BN’s entrenched strength in Linggi,” Awang Azman said.

As the new government prepares to take office, PH is left to navigate a difficult post-mortem, facing significant challenges to its narrative and organisation ahead of the next general election.

Full results (unofficial):

BN (18 seats): Chennah, Pertang, Sungai Lui, Palong, Jeram Padang, Lenggeng, Juasseh, Seri Menanti, Senaling, Pilah, Johol, Labu, Chembong, Rantau, Kota, Linggi, Gemencheh, and Repah.

PN (7 seats): Klawang, Serting, Sikamat, Ampangan, Paroi, Bagan Pinang, and Gemas.

PH (11 seats): Bahau, Nilai, Lobak, Temiang, Bukit Kepayang, Rahang, Mambau, Seremban Jaya, Chuah, Lukut, and Sri Tanjung.