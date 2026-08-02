SEREMBAN, Aug 2 —Kuala Pilah Umno chief Datuk Ismail Lasim is among three candidates tipped to be appointed as Negeri Sembilan’s new Menteri Besar.

Ismail, 67, who is also a member of the Umno Supreme Council, won the Juasseh state seat in yesterday’s 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

The oath-taking ceremony for the new Menteri Besar is scheduled for approximately 11am today at Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah.

The two other names being floated are Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, 62, the Negeri Sembilan Umno liaison chairman and Jelebu MP who retained the Pertang state seat, and Datuk Mohd Asna Amin, 47, the former state deputy speaker who won the Lenggeng seat.

At the time of writing, Ismail was among those seen arriving for the ceremony at Istana Besar Seri Menanti.

Barisan Nasional (BN) secured 18 state seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) won 11, allowing the two coalitions to form the state government with a two-thirds majority. A total of 103 candidates vied for 36 state seats.

Last night, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had an audience with Tuanku Muhriz at Istana Hinggap in Seremban to present three names for the Menteri Besar position.

In the previous state election, Pakatan Harapan won 17 seats, followed by BN with 14 and PN with five, resulting in a PH-BN state government.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 5, after Negeri Sembilan BN withdrew its support for Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun on April 27, paving the way for the state election.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama