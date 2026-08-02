KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Only three of nine women candidates who contested in the Negeri Sembilan state election prevailed over their opponents, according to the Election Commission’s (EC) official results.

Two of the women are from Barisan Nasional (BN) - S Leza Md Yasin, who won in Pilah and Siti Nur Umaira Hasim in Labu - and one from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Nicole Tan Lee Koon in Bukit Kepayang.

S Leza (6,830 votes) won by a majority of 730 votes against PH candidate Datuk Noorzunita Begum (6,100 votes), while Siti Nur Umaira (14,209 votes) won by a majority of 5,279 votes against PH candidate Ahmad Faez Abdul Razak (8,930 votes) and Bersatu’s Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker (1,985 votes).

Meanwhile, Nicole Tan defended her Bukit Kepayang seat with a majority of 15,207 votes by polling 24,096 votes against PN’s Lee Boon Shian, who garnered 8,889 votes.

The remaining six women candidates who lost in the state election include three from PH - Datuk Noorzunita Begum Mohd Ibrahim (Pilah), Zarinna Abu Zarin (Lenggeng) and Siti Aishah Seman (Gemas) - and one each from BN (Yap Siok Moy - Rahang), Bersatu (Noor’azah Harun - Ampangan) and Dayana Dal (Parti Orang Asli Malaysia - Jeram Padang).

Dayana, who made history as the first woman from the Semelai tribe to contest in the state election, lost her deposit after being able to secure only 179 votes.

A total of 103 candidates contested for 36 state seats in this election. — Bernama