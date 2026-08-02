KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A total of 30 candidates lost their deposits after failing to garner at least one-eighth of the total of votes counted in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which did not win a single seat and failed to defend its Labu seat, suffered the biggest loss, with 23 out of 24 of its candidates losing their deposits.

Also, the sole candidate from Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) both lost their deposit, along with one Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, and four independent candidates.

Finally, candidates in the 41 to 50 year category had the highest percentage in terms of lost deposits, with 36.11 per cent or 13 candidates losing their deposits out of 36 who contested.

Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) won a combined 25 seats out of 36 state seats, with PH winning 11 in the state election that concluded today. — Bernama