KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Election Commission (EC) expects the full results of the Negeri Sembilan state election to be announced before midnight, with preliminary results likely to be available from around 10pm on Saturday.

Sinar Harian reported that EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said the target was achievable as preparations for polling had reached an optimal stage, with ballot box checks completed at all polling centres.

He said the EC had inspected the ballot box verification process at Dewan Perdana Tampin today, while ensuring all polling centres statewide were ready for polling day.

“All polling centres are prepared to receive voters tomorrow from 8am. Today, we inspected the ballot box verification process, and the same process has also been carried out at all polling centres.

“We aim to release the earliest results at around 10pm, while our target is to announce the full results before midnight,” he told reporters at Dewan Perdana Tampin here today.

Ramlan said the EC had not received any official complaints regarding alleged bribery or corruption throughout the campaign period.

He said any information related to election offences involving corruption should be channelled directly to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), as such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the respective agencies.

“The EC only receives complaints related to the election process and minor election offences, which are acted upon from time to time,” he said.

A total of 867,151 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the Negeri Sembilan state election, including 7,391 postal voters, while 859,760 are ordinary voters.

A total of 401 polling centres involving 1,668 channels will operate from 8am to 6pm, with 15,344 election workers deployed.

Throughout the campaign period, the EC recorded 267 election offences.