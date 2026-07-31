KUALA PILAH, July 31 – The Selangor State Assembly Speaker is expected to announce on Monday (August 3) the outcome of a review into allegations concerning the status of a state assemblyman, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

He said he was consulting the State Legal Adviser to verify the allegations before any further action is taken.

“We have received information regarding the matter and are currently consulting the State Legal Advisor. The Speaker may make an announcement on the matter during the State Assembly sitting scheduled on August 3,” he told reporters.

He was met after attending the Kuala Pilah Berselawat and Munajat Perdana Negeri Sembilan programme at Dataran Melang here last night.

Earlier, speculation emerged that Selangor could face a by-election following allegations involving the eligibility of a state assemblyman, which could result in the seat being declared vacant. — Bernama