KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will sue PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man over the latter’s alleged defamatory remarks, if the PAS leader fails to respond within 48 hours to a legal letter sent out today, Anwar’s lawyer has said.

Anwar’s lawyer Datuk Sankara Narayan Nair said he had acted on Anwar’s instructions to issue a letter of demand today to Tuan Ibrahim over a “series of allegedly defamatory statements made outside Parliament on June 14, 2026 against the prime minister and subsequently republished on social media”.

Sankara said the legal letter had demanded for Tuan Ibrahim to immediately withdraw those remarks, to make an unconditional public apology, and to give an undertaking or promise to not repeat the allegations.

He said the letter had also demanded Tuan Ibrahim to pay compensation and legal costs.

“The recipient has been given forty eight (48) hours to respond, failing which our instructions are to commence legal proceedings without further notice,” Sankara said in a brief statement this evening.

When contacted, Sankara confirmed to Malay Mail that the letter of demand had been sent via email to Tuan Ibrahim at 6pm today.

It is understood that Tuan Ibrahim is alleged to have made those allegedly defamatory remarks on June 14 at a political ceramah at Felda Jenderak Utara in Kuala Krau, Pahang.

The remarks are understood to have been posted online through two separate videos on June 15 on the Facebook pages of Tuan Ibrahim and PAS Pahang, and also to be available in a June 15 video on the video-sharing platform YouTube.