KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said he has yet to receive any legal notice from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over alleged defamatory remarks and will consult his lawyers once he does.

Tuan Ibrahim said his comments were based on media reports about statements made by Anwar, after being asked to respond to the prime minister’s demand for an open apology over remarks allegedly containing defamatory elements, Sinar Harian reported.

“I have not received anything yet. Once I receive the notice, I will refer the matter to my lawyers.

“What I said that day was based on several media reports regarding his statements. Whatever it is, I will refer it to my lawyers,” he said after attending the Munajat and Mega Talk programme in Port Dickson yesterday.

The Kubang Kerian MP, however, did not elaborate on the alleged defamatory statements.

Previously, lawyer Datuk SN Nair said the allegedly defamatory remarks were made outside Parliament on June 14 and subsequently republished on social media.

The letter of demand, among other things, required Tuan Ibrahim to immediately withdraw the disputed statements and issue an unconditional public apology.

Nair said Tuan Ibrahim was also required to provide an undertaking not to repeat the allegations, in addition to paying damages and legal costs.

He added that Tuan Ibrahim had been given 48 hours to respond, failing which legal proceedings would be initiated without further notice.