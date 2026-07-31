KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has begun investigations into the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on Tabung Haji (TH), with eight officers deployed to the institution’s headquarters today to obtain and review relevant documents.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman said the investigation was launched following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for enforcement agencies to take appropriate action based on the findings of the recently released RCI report, according to a Berita Harian report.

“The investigation team began work this morning by identifying documents related to matters highlighted in the RCI report, as well as issues that are linked to our investigation.

“At this stage, we are also identifying individuals who will be called to have their statements recorded. We will screen and classify the list before calling them according to the investigation process,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today.

The Cabinet had earlier agreed to declassify and make the RCI report public, while deciding that further investigations by enforcement agencies should proceed based on the findings contained in the report.

The report outlined 25 recommendations for improvement, with TH’s senior management having implemented 75 per cent of them, while the 3.5 per cent profit distribution announced for the 2025 financial year was cited as evidence that the institution is now in a better position.

Following the report’s release, MACC formed a special task force to review and examine the findings using the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694) and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613).

In a statement, MACC said its Investigation Division senior director Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar had been appointed to lead the task force, which will examine possible legal issues involving corruption, criminal breach of trust, document forgery, abuse of power or money laundering.

Abd Halim said the scope of the investigation would not be limited to any specific period, but would instead be guided by the findings and recommendations contained in the RCI report.

He said the probe would determine whether there were elements of corruption, abuse of power or misconduct.

The MACC chief added that the commission would obtain any relevant documents required for review and analysis to assist investigations and establish its findings.

“Any documents that are required and related to the investigation will be taken for examination and review to formulate the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

Asked whether MACC would summon all TH leaders, including former top officials, Abd Halim said anyone identified as relevant to the investigation would be called to have their statements recorded.