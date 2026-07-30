KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed that the special parliamentary sitting on Tabung Haji’s Royal Commision of Inquiry (RCI) report will be held on August 11.

This was confirmed by Anwar following the launch of Menara Merdeka Maybank as Maybank’s new headquarters in KL today.

“A special parliamentary session will be held this August 11.

“I have discussed with all the speakers and they have also agreed to it.

“The session will begin from 10am until the evening,” Anwar said.

Meanwhile, in his speech during the launching, Anwar said that good governance is an ongoing moral and institutional effort and pointed out that systems cannot rely on policies alone.

Instead it required a culture of accountability, active ethical reminders and systemic checks to protect both leaders and institutions from human frailty.

“Most recently, just yesterday, the Cabinet agreed to publish the full RCI report on Tabung Haji.

”A majestic, grand institution with a glorious history — proposed by the great scholar and thinker, Royal Professor Ungku Abdul Aziz, boasting an outstanding track record and serving hundreds of thousands of pilgrims.

“However it almost collapsed due to negligence and a failure to safeguard the institution and its financial standing, driven by greed, rapacity, and lustful desire that ruin institutions,” he said.

However, Anwar is grateful for the early detection and added that some of the damages managed to be restored.

He added that moving forward, TH had a bright future ahead as long as integrity was upheld.

The RCI report, released on Wednesday night, recommended a forensic audit into past investment decisions that led to a severe deterioration in TH’s asset value.

The report, which investigated the management and operations of TH between 2014 and 2020, identified several problematic investments that warrant forensic examination.

The commission also found evidence of suspicious transactions and the concealment of information.