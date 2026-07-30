KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd expects one or two large initial public offerings (IPOs) in the second half of 2026 (H2 2026) after raising its full-year IPO market capitalisation target to RM34 billion, supported by a strong listing pipeline.

Chief executive officer Datuk Fad’l Mohamed said the revised target reflects encouraging visibility from the exchange’s IPO pipeline, comprising both Main Market and ACE Market listings.

“We hope to see a couple of large IPOs in the second half and I am confident to say that we should be able to have one or two large IPOs,” he told reporters after Bursa Malaysia’s first half of 2026 (H1 2026) financial results briefing today.

The exchange recently raised its IPO market capitalisation target from RM28 billion given that it has exceeded its full-year 2025 total to date.

Fad’l said Bursa Malaysia had already exceeded its entire 2025 IPO market capitalisation and the upward revision was supported by submissions already received as well as an encouraging pipeline.

“The upward revision was underpinned by strong issuer interest across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare, consumer and technology, as well as healthy investor demand supported by sustained participation from both retail and institutional investors.

“The revised target reflects our confidence in the strength of the IPO pipeline, the continued depth of investor interest and the overall resilience of Malaysia’s capital market,” he said.

Fad’l added that Bursa Malaysia continues to see strong interest from technology companies amid growing investor appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) and technology-related investments.

“We are in what I would call a tech supercycle. The underlying demand for technology and AI-related companies remains strong,” he said.

Earlier, Bursa Malaysia also announced its financial performance for the 1H 2026 ended June 30, 2026, where its net profit increased to RM144.60 million from RM125.48 million, while revenue rose to RM425.04 million from RM356.95 million.

Meanwhile, for the second quarter of the financial year ending Dec 31, 2026 (2Q FY2026), the stock exchange operator posted higher net profit of RM71.77 million from RM57.06 million in the same period a year earlier, and revenue rose to RM210.97 million from RM172.58 million.

As at end-June 2026, Bursa Malaysia recorded 36 listings that raised RM5.4 billion, underscoring continued momentum in the domestic IPO market. — Bernama