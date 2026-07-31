KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Police have confirmed the discovery of three family members found unconscious at a house in Bandar Baru Tambun in Ipoh on Thursday night.

In a statement, Ipoh district police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said police received information about the discovery at about 9.10pm on July 30.

He said initial checks at the scene found that the victims — a 46-year-old local woman and her two daughters aged 12 and 11 — had died inside a room of the house.

Police also found a container believed to contain the remains of burnt charcoal that had been placed inside the room.

“Initial examinations by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Forensic Unit and forensic medical experts found no injuries or criminal elements on the victims’ bodies.

“The case has been classified as a Sudden Death Report (SDR). However, investigations are still ongoing to determine the actual cause of the incident, while post-mortems have been scheduled on July 31 to complete the investigation,” he said.

Police advised the public not to speculate or spread unverified information until investigations are completed.