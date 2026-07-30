KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) will immediately review the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report into the management and operations of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) from 2014 to 2020.

In a statement today, the AGC said the move was aimed at ensuring that all aspects of investigations by the relevant enforcement agencies are carried out thoroughly and comprehensively, enabling due consideration to be given to whether any breaches of the law warrant prosecution.

“The department’s actions and commitment are in line with its constitutional responsibility to ensure that investigations are conducted in accordance with the law and based on the available evidence.

“The AGC assures that any decision to prosecute, if warranted, will be made solely based on the law and admissible evidence, without being influenced by external pressure or public sentiment,” the statement read.

The AGC also welcomed the Cabinet’s decision to make the RCI report public and said it viewed seriously the findings relating to TH’s management, investments and allegations of misconduct contained in the report.

The AGC urged the public to refrain from speculation, making assumptions or disseminating unverified information that could jeopardise ongoing investigations and undermine confidence in Lembaga Tabung Haji’s ability to carry out its responsibilities under the Tabung Haji Act 1995 (Act 535).

The RCI report, which was uploaded to the official portal of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) yesterday, recommended, among other things, that a forensic audit be conducted to examine how past investment decisions were made, resulting in TH suffering a significant decline in the value of its assets.

The report into TH’s management and operations between 2014 and 2020 also identified several problematic investments that should be subjected to forensic audits.

The RCI found evidence of suspicious transactions and the concealment of information. — Bernama