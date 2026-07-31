KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — A labourer pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court in Kajang today to three charges of driving under the influence of drugs, causing the deaths of three family members last Wednesday.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Mohd Norazlan Mohd Tamyiz, 42, entered his plea after all three charges were read before Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil.

Under the charges, he was accused of driving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) while under the influence of methamphetamine, resulting in the deaths of three individuals.

The incident allegedly caused the deaths of Hafifi Rahmat, 34; Nik Aishah Asilah Nik Mohd Zamzuri, 32; and their three-year-old child Muhammad Rafie Hanzal Hafifi at Jalan Batu 17 Hulu Langat at 7.56am on July 29.

The charges were framed under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a jail term of between 10 and 15 years and a fine of between RM50,000 and RM100,000 upon conviction.

The accused may also face disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for at least 10 years from the date of conviction, or 20 years for a second or subsequent conviction under the same provision.

Deputy public prosecutor Norfarhanim Abdul Halim did not offer bail.

Defence lawyer S. Priyalatha, representing Mohd Norazlan, applied for a lower bail amount, citing that her client earns RM1,000 a month to support his wife and two school-going children.

She said the accused, who is the sole breadwinner of the family, also supports his elderly parents who rely on medication.

The court later granted bail at RM10,000 with one surety, with an additional condition for the accused to report to a nearby police station once a month.

The case was fixed for mention on September 18 for the submission of documents.

Two days ago, it was reported that the three family members were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a 42-year-old man who was driving against the flow of traffic at 7.56am.

Police checks found that the driver had two previous drug-related records and tested positive for methamphetamine.