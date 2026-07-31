KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his high appreciation for the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Prof Dr Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, who was described as one of the most vocal figures advocating the wasatiyyah (moderation) approach in addressing current issues.

Anwar, in the book “In the Presence of Al-Tayeb” as quoted by the official Facebook page of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, said the prominent scholar had called for greater efforts to strengthen unity among the ummah, nurture values of compassion and love, mutual respect, and promote harmonious coexistence between Muslims and non-Muslims.

“At the age of 80, Dr. Ahmad Al-Tayyeb remains actively engaged in addressing a wide range of issues that transcend institutional boundaries and time, while shaping the understanding of the relationship between religion, leadership, and communal life in an ever-changing world,” he said.

The book published by the Muslim Council of Elders, launched early this year to mark Al-Tayyeb’s 80th birthday, features, among others, testimonials from religious leaders and international thinkers on the prominent figure.

Anwar also described Al-Tayyeb as a figure who not only defends the principles and position of the Muslim ummah through his speeches, but also embodies them through his character, scholarship, and practice, while continuing to uphold a wise approach of moderation (wasatiyyah) in addressing contemporary challenges.

According to Anwar, besides his role in the Islamic world, Al-Tayyeb has also played a significant role in strengthening interfaith dialogue.

He said these efforts are evident in the signing of the Human Fraternity Document alongside Pope Francis in Abu Dhabi in 2019, which conveys a message of faith and inspires believers to view others as brothers and sisters worthy of love, support, and respect.

Anwar added that Al-Tayyeb’s contributions in promoting the values of moderation, understanding and interfaith harmony continue to serve as an inspiration in strengthening unity and peace in multicultural societies globally. — Bernama