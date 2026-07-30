KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officially launched Maybank’s new headquarters at the Menara Merdeka Maybank.

Menara Merdeka Maybank, formerly known as Merdeka 118, is the world’s second-tallest building, with the bank’s headquarters occupying the 70th floor.

Congratulating the bank, Anwar joked that its new headquarters was even grander than his own office in Putrajaya.

“This is far more beautiful, majestic, and impressive than the Prime Minister’s Office, and I extend my warmest congratulations.

”With full recognition and heartfelt appreciation to all our friends and colleagues, I hereby officially inaugurate this new Maybank office at Menara Merdeka Maybank,” Anwar said.

He also congratulated the group for its recent achievements, which include being named the World’s Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility, and also Malaysia’s Best Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026.

Meanwhile, Maybank Islamic was named Islamic Bank of the Year by The Banker for the fifth time, and was also awarded Best Islamic Bank for Wealth Management at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026.

“That is why I would like to congratulate the Maybank family and group once again. It is not just about maintaining financial performance.

”I am truly grateful, Alhamdulillah, to Maybank not only for its financial success, but also for its strong governance and excellent service,” he said.

Maybank chairman Tan Sri Datuk Seri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa said the move symbolised more than just a new headquarters.

“Menara Merdeka Maybank is more than our new headquarters.

“It symbolises the trust that generations of Malaysians have placed in us, and the responsibility we have carried to support the nation’s economic progress.

“As we begin this new chapter, we remain steadfast in upholding that trust, guided by our purpose and values as we continue to contribute to Malaysia’s growth and prosperity for generations to come,” he said.

Also present were Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Maybank group president and chief executive officer Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli, Permodalan Nasional Berhad chairman Tan Sri Raja Arshad Raja Uda and Tabung Haji chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain.