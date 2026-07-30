KLANG, July 30 — The High Court has acquitted and discharged independent preacher Muhammad Fathi Na’im Mazlam of three charges of rape and sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl, allegedly committed five years ago.

Judge Roszianayati Ahmad delivered the decision yesterday after allowing the 34-year-old’s appeal to set aside his conviction and sentence imposed by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court last year.

The High Court ruled that the Sessions Court had erred in refusing an application to adjourn the trial to allow the appellant to obtain legal representation.

The judge held that the refusal had prejudiced the appellant, forcing him to conduct his own defence throughout the trial proceedings.

During the appeal, Muhammad Fathi Na’im was represented by counsel Muhammad Fazaly Ali Mohd Ghazali, while deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali appeared for the prosecution.

On September 18, 2025, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court sentenced the preacher to 15 years’ imprisonment and three strokes of the cane after finding him guilty of the three charges.

Judge Noridah Adam ruled that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt at the close of the defence case.

Under the first charge, Muhammad Fathi Na’im was accused of committing physical sexual assault against the 13-year-old girl in a car at the Dataran Eco World car park in Bandar Baru Puncak Alam in June 2021.

The charge was brought under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum prison term of 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

He also faced two counts of raping the same girl in a car at the Dataran Eco World car park at about 3pm and 7pm in early July and on July 27, 2021.

Those charges were framed under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison term of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction. — Bernama