CYBERJAYA, July 30 — Satellite internet provider Starlink plans to conduct a trial of its direct-to-device (D2D), or direct-to-cell, technology in Malaysia, Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the technology has the potential to deliver internet connectivity directly to mobile phones via satellite in selected areas without relying on telecommunications towers.

“Representatives from Starlink met with me to inform me of a service they intend to trial in Malaysia.

“This would mark a significant technological leap if implemented, as it means internet connectivity could be provided via satellite in certain areas where there are no telecommunications towers or where the population is too sparse to justify such infrastructure,” he said.

Fahmi was speaking at the exchange of a memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) here today.

Also present were Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah and Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Azman Ibrahim.

Fahmi said the MCMC had been asked to invite telecommunications companies (telcos) to meet with Starlink to explore opportunities for deploying the technology, which does not necessarily depend on existing telecommunications infrastructure.

He said Starlink’s D2D technology could provide a faster, more cost-effective alternative to building new telecommunications towers, which typically take 18 to 24 months to complete.

“With services such as D2D and direct-to-cell, we may be able to provide connectivity in certain areas where installing a telecommunications tower is neither cost-effective nor economically viable,” he said, adding that the collaboration with LLM would serve as one of the earliest platforms to support the rollout of the service. — Bernama