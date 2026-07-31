KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Police are investigating two conflicting reports over an incident at a 99 Speedmart outlet in Bangsar involving a trader who claimed he was assaulted and the store’s allegation that he attempted to steal items.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that 99 Speedmart is cooperating with authorities as investigations continue into a dispute at its outlet in Lorong Maarof, Bangsar, involving a 61-year-old trader and store employees.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that the incident involved two conflicting accounts, with the trader alleging he was assaulted by workers after being accused of theft, while the outlet lodged a separate police report claiming the man had attempted to steal items from the store.

The dispute came to public attention after a video showing two employees restraining a man at the outlet went viral, with an accompanying caption alleging that the individual had repeatedly stolen goods from the store.

The trader and his lawyer later held a press conference over the incident.

When contacted, 99 Speedmart’s lawyer Gabriel Susayan said the company would await the outcome of the police investigation before deciding on further action.

“If the investigation finds that any individual acted outside the scope of their duties, violated the law or went against company policy, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Susayan said the company did not permit employees to use force against customers and that all customers must be treated professionally and with respect.

He urged the public not to prejudge the matter or spread unverified claims online, adding that the company reserved the right to take legal action over baseless allegations.

Meanwhile, Brickfields police chief Hoo Chang Hook said two reports had been lodged over the incident, which took place at the outlet on July 24.

He said the outlet supervisor filed the first report at 10.23pm on the same day, alleging that a man had been caught attempting to steal items but managed to escape.