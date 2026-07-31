KUALA PILAH, July 31 — Governance and integrity should be the key considerations for voters when choosing their leaders in the 16th Negeri Sembilan polls to ensure the nation’s key institutions are not further undermined by corruption and abuse of power, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil.

Citing the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), Fahmi said the issue should serve as a lesson, given the damaging consequences of weak governance and abuse of power.

He said that although the official RCI report submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong did not use colloquial terms such as sakau (to loot or embezzle), it clearly revealed acts of corruption and misappropriation.

“Of course, the RCI report presented to His Majesty does not use the word sakau because it is an official report, but it clearly reveals that corrupt practices took place.

“The commission’s findings have been submitted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further action,” he said when speaking at a PH ceramah (talks) in the Senaling state constituency here last night.

Also present was PH’s Senaling state seat candidate, Mohd Hanis Alimin, who will face Mohamad Qayyum Abd Jalil of Barisan Nasional and Mohd Izaffi Istear Khan of Bersatu in a three-cornered contest.

Elaborating on the RCI report, Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said its release had previously been deferred to allow time for the restructuring and financial recovery of TH.

He said the move was critical to prevent panic or an erosion of confidence among depositors that could have triggered large-scale withdrawals.

He therefore urged voters in Negeri Sembilan to exercise greater caution when casting their ballots for the sake of the country’s future and that of future generations.

“Choose the wrong leaders, and you risk damaging our assets, our state and our country. Choose candidates who are sincere, hardworking and have integrity to represent the people,” he said.

On Saturday (Aug 1), 867,151 ordinary voters will cast their ballots to elect new state representatives, with 103 candidates contesting 36 state seats. — Bernama