TAMPIN, July 27 — The Cabinet will decide on Wednesday whether to make public the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report into Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said the issue would be deliberated at the weekly Cabinet meeting before a final decision is made on the report’s release.

“There has been some debate over Tabung Haji. I do not wish to comment at length, but hopefully at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting we can reach a decision. There is a report, and the public should be allowed to read it.

“If nothing is wrong, stand up for it. If something is wrong, prosecute. If found guilty and sentenced to prison, then serve the sentence. It has nothing to do with me. Our system is clear; investigations are carried out by the investigating authorities, prosecutions by the Attorney General, and judgments by the courts. That is not the Prime Minister’s job,” he said at the Semarak Kenegaraan programme at Syed Sirajuddin Camp here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Malek Razak Sulaiman, and Army Chief General Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman.

Anwar said that as Prime Minister, he was duty-bound to act with integrity and adhere to the constitutional process and established legal procedures.

Last Thursday, Anwar said the government was prepared to release the final RCI report on TH soon to allow the public to learn the findings of the inquiry into allegations involving the sale of TH’s strategic assets.

The Prime Minister said he would consult the Chief Secretary to the Government on whether the report needed to be referred to the Cabinet first. — Bernama