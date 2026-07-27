KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The body of a Malaysian man who died after he was allegedly stabbed during a group fight involving foreign nationals in South Korea will be brought home once documentation is completed.

Family members are currently handling the repatriation process for Ahmad Shah, 26, in Eumseong County, North Chungcheong Province, according to a report by Berita Harian.

His sister, Ain Sephia, 25, said the family had been informed that the post‑mortem examination had been completed.

“We have already submitted all the required documents, and once the procedures are finished, the body will be prepared for repatriation,” she said.

She added that the family had not been given a confirmed arrival date as several procedures still needed to be settled with the Malaysian Embassy in South Korea.

Ahmad Shah was reported to have died after he was allegedly stabbed during a large brawl in South Korea.

The family was notified of the incident at about 2.40am when his wife, Nurcahaya Ruslan, called to inform them of his death.

South Korean media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Eumseong Police Station had detained a Malaysian man in his 40s to assist investigations.

The suspect is believed to be involved in the killing and several other offences after allegedly stabbing the victim, who was in his 20s, with a knife.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 3am on a street in Daeso‑eup, Eumseong County.

Initial investigations found that two groups, involving both the suspect and the victim, were engaged in a large fight at the scene.

Around 10 individuals were believed to be involved before the suspect allegedly drew a knife and attacked the victim.