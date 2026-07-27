KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Malaysia’s hosting of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit (SIC) is the result of diplomatic ties and the close friendship between the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, and Bahrain’s ruler, King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa.

The return of the premier motorsport event to Malaysia was attributed to the strong relationship and mutual trust between the two monarchs.

“Since 2017, His Majesty and King Hamad have developed a good personal friendship, and this has continued to grow into a strengthening of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Malaysia, with Sultan Ibrahim’s state visit to Bahrain in 2025.

“Following challenges to the F1 racing calendar due to the conflicts in the Middle East, the organisation of the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix is facing uncertainty and requires an urgent solution to ensure that the prestigious race can continue.

“In an effort to look for a solution, the King of Bahrain held discussions via telephone with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” read a statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page today.

The statement said the discussions, held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, marked the beginning of strategic cooperation between the Malaysian government, the Government of Bahrain, Formula 1 and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

As a result, an agreement was reached to host the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix at the Petronas SIC, where Malaysia last staged an F1 race in 2017.

The statement said the announcement was well received, particularly by Formula 1 fans in Malaysia and across the region.

“This created a unique historical page that reflects the quite good royal diplomatic relationship between Sultan Ibrahim and King Hamad,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia’s hosting of the race reflected the country’s readiness and capability to stage major international events.

He said the collaboration was more than the staging of a world-class sporting event.

“It reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and close partnership between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, while reaffirming Malaysia’s readiness and capability to host major international events,” he said in a social media post.

Formula 1 and the FIA yesterday announced that SIC would host the Bahrain Grand Prix as a replacement race on the 2026 calendar.

The race, subject to final agreements and approval by the World Motor Sport Council, is expected to be held between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix.