IPOH, July 27 — The driver believed to have caused the crash that claimed the lives of two teenage girls on Jalan Padang Tembak, Teluk Intan yesterday evening, has tested positive for benzodiazepines.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Chua Kok Lian said an initial urine screening conducted on the 28-year-old suspect returned a positive result for the drug.

“The suspect is currently being detained to assist in the investigation, as he is believed to have been driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

“The investigation into the crash is being conducted under Sections 44(1)(a) and 44(1A)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987, while the drug-related investigation is being carried out under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement today.

The crash occurred at about 6.35pm yesterday. Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect’s car lost control while attempting to overtake a vehicle before colliding with a motorcycle, another car, and a seven-year-old boy who was standing by the roadside.

The impact killed two teenage girls, aged 16 and 17, who were riding the motorcycle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The seven-year-old boy sustained injuries and was taken to Teluk Intan Hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. — Bernama