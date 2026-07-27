SHAH ALAM, July 27 — A fire involving an estimated two-acre hilly forest area in Bandar Puncak Alam broke out this morning, with firefighting operations currently underway.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations Ashrul Riezal Asbar said the department received an emergency call at 10.06 am, prompting the deployment of a team from the Bestari Jaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) to the scene.

“Fire engines arrived at the location at 10.34 am and found that the fire involved a hilly forest area estimated to be about two acres in size.

“Firefighters are currently constructing firebreaks and carrying out extinguishing operations with assistance from the Saujana Volunteer Firefighting Team (PBS),” he said in a statement today.

Ashrul Riezal said the operation involves four personnel and a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) from BBP Bestari Jaya, while PBS Saujana deployed four members to assist in controlling the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far, and firefighting efforts are ongoing. — Bernama