KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 —Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated national weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan on delivering the first 2026 Commonwealth Games gold medal for Malaysia yesterday.

Anwar said the entire country was proud of the 24-year-old’s achievement that brought glory to Malaysia at the international level.

“May this meaningful moment inspire our athletes at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games to continue to pursue success and bring home more medals. The entire country’s prayers are with you all,” he posted on social media yesterday.

Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal in the men’s 60 kilogramme (kg) weightlifting event at Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Armadillo in Glasgow, Scotland today with a combined lift of 273 kg - 121 kg in the snatch and 152 kg in the clean and jerk - setting a new Games record.

He beat silver medalist Rishikanta Singh Chanambam of India, who lifted 264 kg and Joshua Amunga Mboya of Kenya, who secured the bronze with a lift of 260 kg. — Bernama